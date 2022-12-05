By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Derrick Henry rarely has a bad game because it doesn’t happen always that the opposing team finds success in slowing him down. As a freight train masquerading as an NFL running back, Henry has always gotten his way on the field, but that was just not the case on Sunday when the Tennessee Titans lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 35-10.

Henry was barely a factor against the Eagles. Philly downright stymied him by beating the running back in his own game: the Eagles played physical against the Titans star, as elaborated by Philly linebacker TJ Edwards (h/t Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia).

“We definitely came in with a little intent to stop that this week,” T.J. Edwards said. “We think we’re pretty physical as well. Again, it was all about winning our one-on-ones and upfront, it was nasty in there. You could just feel the presence of our d-line getting after them and safeties filling in the box when they had to. It was a really good game.”

Henry ended up rushing for just 30 rushing yards on 11 attempts. The blowout nature of the game was also not conducive for his rushing prowess, with Ryan Tannehill trying to pass the ball more with the Titans behind big. Speaking of Tannehill, that he had more rushing yards (34) on fewer attempts (3) than Henry tells a lot about how airtight the Eagles’ game plan was versus Henry.

The Eagles now own a sparkling 11-1 record after the win over the Titans and can hit a dozen victories this season when they face off with the New York Giants in Week 14 in East Rutherford.