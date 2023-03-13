Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

The Chicago Bears have a very important offseason and have already made some moves. Chicago came into the offseason with the number one pick in the draft. However, with Justin Fields under center, the Bears opted to trade back to a team in need of a quarterback.

Chicago made the most of it as they acquired star wide receiver D.J. Moore, the ninth overall pick, a second-round pick this year, a first-round pick in 2024, and a second-round pick in 2025. It was quite the haul for the Bears, as they got a wide receiver one as well as additional draft capital. They move down to the ninth pick in this draft, which still gives them the opportunity to draft one of the best players in the draft.

Fields took a jump in his second season, throwing for 2,242 yards along with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,143 yards on 160 carries for eight touchdowns. Acquiring Moore gives Fields a great weapon to pair with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool.

The Bears will now look to free agency to upgrade their roster. Chicago has a ton of cap space and could make some major upgrades to their roster. While they had the worst record in the league last season, they could significantly upgrade their roster.

With that said, here are the five best free agents for the Bears to target during 2023 NFL free agency.

5. Defensive End frank clark

One of the Bears’ biggest needs is a pass rusher. The Kansas City Chiefs released Frank Clark after they were unable to reach an agreement on his contract. Clark is the third in postseason sacks in NFL history and is great at getting pressure on the quarterback.

If Chicago signs Clark, it will be a great addition to their defense.

4. Running Back Jamaal Williams

David Montgomery has been a solid running back for Chicago but is testing free agency. The Bears would like to re-sign him, but if they miss out on him, Jamaal Williams could be a great free-agency addition.

Williams had a phenomenal season with the Detroit Lions last season. He rushed for 1,066 yards and a league-leading 17 rushing touchdowns. Williams proved that he could be a great running back as a lead back and would fit well next to Fields in the backfield.

3. Linebacker Bobby Okereke

Bobby Okereke would be an excellent fit for the Bears defense. They are in need of a middle linebacker for their defense, and he would fill one of their biggest positions of need. Okereke finished with 151 total tackles, along with six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Chicago’s head coach Matt Eberflus has experience with Okereke when he was the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. Okereke would fit their system well and be an impactful defensive player.

2. Defensive Tackle Dre’Mont Jones

Dre’Mont Jones would fit well as a defensive tackle for Chicago. The Bears’ biggest defensive need is at defensive tackle, and Dre’Mont Jones would fill that role for them. Jones finished with 6.5 sacks, as well as nine tackles for loss.

He also has the versatility to play defensive end, making him a versatile defensive player. Jones isn’t a great run-stopper, but he would be a great addition to their pass rush.

1. Offensive Tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Orlando Brown Jr is the best addition the Bears could make in free agency. He is the best offensive tackle on the free agency market and could improve Fields’ protection drastically. Allowing Fields to have more time to deliver the ball downfield is what they need.

While Brown Jr wouldn’t complete their offense, he would be an elite player at the tackle position.

The Bears have done a great job so far this offseason but still have some work to do. It will be interesting to see how aggressive they are in free agency and who they land.