Despite the Chicago Bears having a clear advantage in a Week 5 blowout over the Carolina Panthers, things got chippy at the end of the game. Following a Bears' touchdown, punches were thrown and ejections were made on either side.

Roschon Johnson's rushing score put the Bears up 36-10. Players on both sides then formed a mob, which is when the punches flew. Chicago offensive lineman Matt Pryor and Carolina Jaycee Horn were both ejected, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Despite the heightened emotions, nothing changed about the outcome of the contest. The Bears moved to 3-2 as the final score held at 36-10.

Carolina struck first on a 38-yard Chuba Hubbard touchdown run. However, Chicago responded by scoring 27 unanswered points. D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson both had touchdown runs while DJ Moore had a pair of touchdown grabs. Both teams alternated field goals in the third quarter, but Johnson's second touchdown but the final nail in the Panthers' coffin.

When there isn't a brawl at Soldier Field, all eyes will be on rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. He put up an impressive performance against the Panthers, completing 20-of-29 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. It marked his second-straight game without an interception and the second two+ touchdown pass performance of his young career.

The Bears have now won two straight games after taking down the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. However, Matt Eberflus will certainly speak to his team about poise heading into Week 6. While it happened at the end of a surefire team, Chicago doesn't want to risk injury or suspensions from an on-field fight.

Both teams are hoping they walk away unscathed, with the final score doing enough damage. The Bears will move on to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 while the Panthers will try to bounce back against the Atlanta Falcons. The NFL is hoping the fights are limited moving forward.