Bears shopping Robert Quinn, but a good trade will be difficult

The Chicago Bears are reportedly kicking the tires on a potential trade involving their star defensive end Robert Quinn, per Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post. With the NFL trade deadline on the horizon (Nov. 1), time is of the essence for the team to find a potential suitor.

It is no secret to fans of the team or football observers at large that the Bears are amid an organization-wide rebuild. After parting ways with former head coach Matt Nagy, the team entered the offseason with a bang by replacing the head coach and general manager in the front office. Through six weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Bears sit third in the NFC North with a record of 2-4.

Quinn, 32, has not been particularly productive this season (only one recorded sack in 2022) and does carry a rather sizeable contract ($12.8 million salary this year). Moreover, per the report, it is believed that any team set to acquire him would likely have to barter with Chicago to eat a large portion of the remaining money on his deal. Talks of a potential trade of Quinn date back to the summer, so there is no reason to believe any such move is imminent. Even so, Quinn seems about as content as he can be with the situation.

Should a deal occur, it would not be the first time the former Pro Bowler has been dealt with in his career. Quinn shared, “that’s out of my control,” about the situation in late July. “I’m just going to take it day by day and have fun here with the guys and just let life take its course,” per NBC Sports Chicago.

This will certainly be a situation to follow. The Bears are set to go on the road to face the New England Patriots in Week 7 on Monday Night Football.