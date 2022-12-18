By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Chicago Bears lost starting right guard to a brutal injury against the Eagles in Week 15. Jenkins was carted off the field, putting the rest of his season in jeopardy.

Jenkins suffered his injury on the Bears’ first drive of the contest. He suffered what has been ruled a neck injury after being hit while blocking for David Montgomery. The second-year lineman was immobilized coming off the field as Bears’ players huddled around him.

A difficult moment early in the Bears' game against the Eagles as the entire team gathers around guard Teven Jenkins is attended to by athletic trainers after a first drive injury. The offensive lineman has just been carted off the field. @WGNNewspic.twitter.com/YIrRi7xe4t — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 18, 2022

Teven Jenkins’ first season in the NFL didn’t go to plan, as he appeared in just six games due to a back injury. After moving from tackle to guard, Jenkins has been one of the Bears’ best offensive linemen this year. On the season, Jenkins has allowed just 1.5 sacks and two holding penalties. Heading into Week 15, Pro Football Focus gave Jenkins a solid grade of 80.1.

Bears’ offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has been impressed with Jenkins since moving inside. Speaking to reporters on Thursday prior to Week 15, Getsy said that Jenkins’ play at guard has him set for long-term success in Chicago.

“I think moving inside this year gave him an opportunity to find himself and I think he has,” Getsy said.”He’s done a really nice job owning that role and has an opportunity to be a really good guy inside.”

Alongside Jenkins, Chicago also saw wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown leave their contest against the Eagles with a concussion. He is questionable to return.

While Jenkins has been a solid contributor for the Bears this year, it appears he will now be out for an extended period of time. With how serious the injury looked, Chicago will hope Jenkins will be able to fully recover before he even thinks about stepping foot on the field again.