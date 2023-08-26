The Chicago Bears gave DE Trevis Gipson permission to seek a trade, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Defensive end Trevis Gipson has received permission from the #Bears to seek a trade, per sources. Gipson had seven sacks in 2021 and could be looking to get back to a 3-4 scheme,” Fowler reported.

The Bears have been looking to improve their defense. Although Gipson is a talented player, it appears both sides are willing to move on from one another. At just 26-years old, Gipson shouldn't have much trouble finding a landing destination.

In 2021, Gipson's second year in the NFL, he recorded seven sacks. However, he tallied just three sacks during the 2022 season. Still, he's proven that he can be a valuable pass rusher in the league. Some Bears fans may question why Chicago would even consider trading Gipson. Bears writer Jacob Infante shared an interesting take on the situation.

“The timing of Trevis Gipson’s trade request from the #Bears is…interesting. He’s produced well in the preseason but has just one year left on his current deal. If you can move him for a late-round pick, go for it,” Infante shared.

Bears updates

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Bears-Gipson situation. Meanwhile, here's a look at other Bears updates ahead of the 2023 regular season.

Chicago has been mentioned as a potential landing destination for Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. Acquiring him will prove to be a challenge though, as the Colts' asking price is expected to be steep.

Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds, who's dealt with an injury during the preseason, is expected to return for Week 1.

Chicago is looking to bounce back and make a run in 2023. The Bears roster still has question marks but the future is bright.