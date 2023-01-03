By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into Week 18, the Chicago Bears will be taking on the Minnesota Vikings. But they may be doing it without second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

At 3-13, the Bears season is all but over. They have put together the sort of campaign that many around the NFL expected. Justin Fields proved to be one of the lone bright spots for a team currently in the middle of a rebuild.

Heading into Week 18, the Bears have the potential to earn the first overall pick. But they are also a team that has shown no signs of quitting all season long.

In Week 17, Fields and the Bears fell to the Detroit Lions 41-10. Even in the lopsided defeat, Justin Fields never left the field. The Bears QB1 played until the very end.

Following Sunday’s loss, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus explained that he expected Justin Fields to play in Week 18. Now, just one day later, it appears that may not be the case.

Eberflus stated that he would be speaking with Bears general manager Ryan Poles to figure out how the team would address the final game of the season.

“We’re working on that on everybody, including Justin, And we’re going to visit with Ryan, the rest of the coaching staff. The health of the football team, the entire health of the team, to me, is — where we were two weeks ago is different than where we are now. So I think it’s important that we evaluate that.” stated Eberflus according to Sean Hammond of the Daily Tribune.

Eberflus then finished by saying, “What we need to do, what’s the best interest for our football team going forward. That conversation, we’re going to have that all the way through Wednesday, all the way through Friday, and we’ll decide as we go.”

Justin Fields has been the driving force of this Bears offense this season. On Sunday when the Bears take on the Vikings, he could also earn a spot in the record books.

Fields is just 64 yards away from breaking the single-season quarterback rushing record set by Lamar Jackson in 2019. One more big game could be all that Justin Fields needs. But it appears that this may not happen.