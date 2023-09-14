This season is looking like it's going to be nightmarish for Chicago Bears fans. All offseason long, the team was hyped up as a potential dark horse in the NFC. Many cited a potential improvement for Justin Fields, the addition of DJ Moore, and last year's end-of-season rally as a reason why they would succeed. Well, they were quickly humbled in Week 1 by the Green Bay Packers.

Now, the Bears' defense will take another hit before their Week 2 tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kyler Gordon, one of the their starting cornerbacks, will miss at least four weeks after being placed on the Injured Reserve list. The news comes from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“The #Bears have played cornerback Kyler Gordon (hand) on IR. He will miss at least four games.”

The Bears' strongest suit on defense is their secondary. While there aren't a lot of household names on there, they have the personnel to keep up with the best in the NFL. However, their pass rush isn't doing them any favors, as they fail to get meaningful pressure on the QB. It's one of the reasons why Chicago was diced up by Jordan Love in Week 1.

The defense is probably the least of the Bears' worries, though. While it's just one game, what fans and analysts saw from Justin Fields and the offense was uninspiring at best and downright criminal at worst. Fields struggled, yes: his habit of holding on the ball too long reared its head again. However, the playcalling did him no favors as well. Fields acknowledged that he had to throw the ball further at times. Can they make that adjustment against the Buccaneers?