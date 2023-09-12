The Chicago Bears have added injury to insult after a crushing Week 1 home loss to the Green Bay Packers, as starting cornerback Kyler Gordon suffered a hand injury that could sideline him for an extended period of time, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has yet to provide an official injury status for Gordon, but answered a question about whether Gordon would be placed on injured reserve or not.

“We’ll reassess that, and we’ll let you know Wednesday of this week,” Eberflus said.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gordon suffered the hand injury during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 battle with Green Bay, and exited the game immediately.

Gordon, 23, was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft for the Bears. He started 14 games as a rookie, recording 3 interceptions with 71 tackles.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Once Kyler Gordon exited the game, Josh Blackwell took over at cornerback for the Bears. Teammate Jaylon Johnson gave his impressions on Blackwell to the media Tuesday.

“What gives me confidence is I’ve seen him do it,” Johnson said of Blackwell. “I mean, shoot, he played against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers last year and he did a really good job. He’s definitely been out there in the fire. … He knows how it feels to be out there in a real game playing against some real competition. So I’m looking forward to him going out there, learning that chemistry with the ones and then playing ball.”

While Kyler Gordon's official recovery timeline for his hand injury has yet to be revealed, it seems as though the Bears will be without their starting cornerback for an extended period of time.

The Bears will look to get back on the right track this week on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.