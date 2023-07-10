The Chicago Bears haven't done much winning over the last few seasons, earning just nine victories over the last two years. But as Darnell Mooney looks towards the upcoming campaign, he says many more wins in the Bears future.

Mooney got a new WR running mate when Chicago traded for former Carolina Panthers stud DJ Moore. His addition was one of numerous moves the Bears made to improve their roster this offseason. Mooney thinks those moves will pay off and is excited to show off the new-look squad at training camp, via Kaitlin Sharkey and Rick Tarsitano of WGN.

“Get ready to win. Tired of losing,” Mooney said. “Don't go for any hypeness or anything like that. Just get ready town.”

Heading into his third year under center, Chicago will look to continue building their offense around quarterback Justin Fields. While his running prowess is well known, Fields has struggled as a passer throughout his brief NFL career. Mooney, Moore and a litany of receiving options will look to ensure Fields succeeds.

Mooney is looking for a personal bounce back after last year's disappointment. He set new career-lows in receptions (40), yards (493) and touchdowns (2). Heading into the new season, Mooney for himself and the entire team.

Training camp will be the first opportunity for the Bears and Darnell Mooney to show what they're made of. Chicago is poised to have a much different looking roster in 2023. But Mooney doesn't think that's a bad thing and will ultimately elevate the Bears to a whole new level.