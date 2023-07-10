The Chicago Bears are preparing for a big season with expectations much higher than they have been in recent memory. Darnell Mooney figures to be a big part of the highly-anticipated offense, and he recently gave a huge injury update ahead of Bears training camp, reports Around the NFL's Kevin Patra.

“I'm feeling good. I'm ready to roll.”

This is music to Bears fans ears, as they will be excited to see Darnell Mooney be a key asset in the revamped Bears offense. Despite Mooney believing he will be ready for training camp, he did not mince any words when describing the grueling process his rehab has been ever since having offseason ankle surgery.

“There's been some ups and downs. It's been a trial. Some things I've learned — I've enjoyed the journey of it. I've enjoyed the process. I've learned a lot being able to sit down. You can't really do too much. Rehabbing my ankle, especially with Eddie [Jackson], being able to talk through some life things — it's been amazing.”

Mooney talks about being able to rehab alongside Bears safety Eddie Jackson, the anchor of the Chicago secondary who tore his achilles during last season. They spent this offseason working together to get back to full health and were certainly glad to be able to hold each other accountable.

The update from Mooney is just another reason for excitement coming from Halas Hall. After a busy offseason for GM Ryan Poles and the all-important third year coming up for quarterback Justin Fields, Bears fans can hardly wait for training camp to begin.