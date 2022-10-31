The Chicago Bears came into Week 8 riding a high after beating the New England Patriots on the road. However, Justin Fields and his team were smacked back to reality against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Bears fell to 3-5 as they fell 49-29 to America’s Team in Dallas. Fields threw for two touchdowns in the loss, but failed to throw for more than 200 yards.

Following the game, Fields spoke with reporters about how he felt given the short week. He admitted to the media that his body was feeling the effects.

“It’s a little bit beat up. My legs were kind of sore, but I couldn’t run like a hundred percent today. Hopefully this full week will get me back right and I’ll be able to go a hundred percent,” the Bears quarterback said.

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney also spoke to the media after leading the team in receiving on Sunday. He mentioned something he wanted to see from his young quarterback as the season continues.

“He’s got to stop taking hits. I love him, he’s a tough guy. But I don’t need him to be a tough guy anymore. Just get out of bounds or something, because we’re gonna need him,” the Bears pass catcher said.

Fields made some headlines for a rather interesting decision he made during the game. With the score 35-23 Dallas, the Bears fumbled the football after a pass. The ball was recovered by Micah Parsons, and Fields was in position to touch him down. However, Fields leaped over the Cowboys star, and he took the ball back for a touchdown.

The Bears will certainly look to put this one behind them. They shift their focus to their opponents for Week 9, the Miami Dolphins.