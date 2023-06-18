The Chicago Bears secured the worst record in the 2022 NFL season despite an impressive campaign from Justin Fields. While the second-year quarterback experienced many struggles, he also showed off the ability to be the league’s best rushing quarterback at any given notice. As he enters his third season, he is showing more than just great open-field speed.

T.J. Edwards, a free-agency addition by the Bears who just spent three seasons alongside Jalen Hurts on the Philadelphia Eagles, said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Fields' mindset is similar to Hurts and that his leadership is impressive. The latter development is most important for Chicago after some turbulent seasons. They need a central figure more than ever and Fields, in the eyes of the 26-year-old, is becoming just that.

“You do see similarities with J. Fields” Former Eagles & current @ChicagoBears LB T.J. Edwards on how on Justin Fields reminds him of Jalen Hurts…..#DaBears pic.twitter.com/0VYspU1nEV — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 15, 2023

“One thing with Jalen was he was always just kind of calm and collected,” Edwards said. “That's why we looked to him so much, just because he was always [having] that calming factor. You do see similarities with J. Fields. He doesn't seem to get rattled out there in terms of when we're mixing up looks on him and stuff like that. Just from what I've seen from my first year of being here, him just throwing the ball. He's just got such a strong arm and he's been very accurate just in this entire OTA/minicamp.”

Comparing Fields to Hurts always starts with their spectacular running abilities but usually ends because Hurts has made such great strides as a runner. Taking that next step is a big one for Fields. After the Bears opted not to go for a rookie quarterback in the draft, the pressure is heightened to prove he is a franchise guy.

“I'm really excited to play with a guy like that,” Edwards said of the Bears quarterback. “A guy who can make all the plays and lead this team. He's definitely the guy so it’s exciting to be around, no doubt.”

The Bears recognized that they have to do a better job building around Justin Fields, though there is still work to be done. As the young quarterback goes, so does the team moving forward.