It appears that things are not going so great this offseason for Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool. Aside from injuries that held him back from participating in the team's minicamp, Claypool is also said to be testing the patience of the Bears with his focus — or lack thereof — according to Marc Silverman of ESPN.

“I have heard from a few people inside that building that he is not somebody who is very self-motivated. There's a long way to go. Chase Claypool can change the narrative,” Silverman said recently in the Waddle & Silvy show on ESPN 1000. “All I can tell you is it isn't trending in a way that the Bears have wanted it to trend in this offseason,” Silverman added.

The Bears traded for Claypool in November 2022, sending a second-round pick — that turned out to be cornerback Joey Porter Jr.) in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange.

In seven games for the Bears in the 2022 NFL regular season, Claypool collected just 140 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 14 receptions and 29 targets. Claypool was expected to inject life into the Justin Fields-led offense of Chicago that clearly needed a shot in the arm but he barely did anything impressive last season with the team. Perhaps the adjustment time to his new surroundings contributed to his paltry production with the Bears last season, but it seems that he's not making any good progress either with the team this offseason.

Then again, there are still months between today and Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season, leaving Claypool with much time to get healthier and show improvement on the field.