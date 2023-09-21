The Chicago Bears have struggled on offense so far this season, and a mic'd up moment that came out with DJ Moore and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White will put some fuel into the fire.

Devin White to #Bears WR DJ Moore on Sunday: “They ain’t using you right.” Moore: “Oh, tell me about it.” White and Moore were in the same division for four years. (h/t @SwiftyNetwork, via Bucs YT)pic.twitter.com/wXsDDj1EbI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 21, 2023

The moment involved Devin White talking to DJ Moore and talking about tackling him during his days with the Carolina Panthers, and that is when White went on to say “They ain't using you right.” Moore's response will garner a lot of attention. He responded by saying “Oh, tell me about it.”

The Bears lost to the Buccaneers in Week 2, and the offensive struggles are causing frustration with the fanbase.

The Bears traded for DJ Moore from the Panthers this offseason in an effort to give Justin Fields a No. 1 target at wide receiver. Moore has had some good plays so far in the season, but Justin Fields, the offensive line along with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy have gotten criticism. Moore's comments are undoubtedly going to fan the flames when it comes to the criticism that Luke Getsy gets.

This week, the Bears will be visiting the Kansas City Chiefs, so it will be a tough task to turn the season around this week. However, any positive developments with the offense would be big.

It will be interesting to see how the Bears fare this weekend. They have been scrutinized a lot this week after starting the year 0-2. They came into the year with some expectations. It will take a significant turnaround to live up to those now.