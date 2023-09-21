Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is struggling this year, and he knows it. He also knows that it’s not all his fault, and he blamed his Bears coaches for his “robotic” play this season. After those comments, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy told the media that all is fine with him, Fields, and head coach Matt Eberflus.

“Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy called the relationship between quarterback Justin Fields and head coach Matt Eberflus ‘amazing’,” Bears insider Sean Hammond reported on Twitter, adding, “Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on Justin Fields: ‘I'm gonna reflect on what he actually said to me.’”

Getsy didn’t expand on what his QB “actually said” to him, but you’d think the conversations haven’t been all that positive after Fields threw his coaches under the bus so quickly.

This all stems from Fields’ struggles this season — 0-2 record, 40-of-66 passing (60.4%), 427 passing yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, 10 sacks, 62 rushing yards, three fumbles — and his comments about his play.

“I felt like I wasn't necessarily playing my game. I felt like I was robotic, not playing like myself,” Fields told The Athletic after Week 2. “My goal this week is to play football how I know to play football. That includes thinking less and going out there and playing off instincts.”

And when asked what is causing the robotic play, Fields simply said, “Coaching.”

Justin Fields and his Bears coaches now have precious little time to get on the same page. The Bears Week 3 opponent is the Kansas City Chiefs, and Chicago heads into the game as a double-digit underdog.