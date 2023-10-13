Running back D'Onta Foreman is ready to be the next man up for the Chicago Bears in Week 6. Foreman feels he's ready to step up amid a rash of injuries to the Bears' running back corps, per the Chicago Tribune's Colleen Kane.

“Honestly I was prepared for that moment. I'm prepared for this moment. This is what I do. I'm calm. I'm confident. And I've just got to show it. I feel like a lot of people are counting me out. I've been seeing a lot of stuff about myself. So I've got to prove something,” D'Onta Foreman said.

With injuries to Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson at running back, the Bears could be looking toward D'Onta Foreman to be their starting running back this weekend against Minnesota. https://t.co/nhJzaHsu7S — Bears Insider (@bears_insider) October 12, 2023

The Bears' running back injury issues have reached alarming proportions heading into their Week 6 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Khalil Herbert's ankle injury could sideline him for weeks. For his part, rookie Roschon Johnson is currently in concussion protocol. On the other hand, Travis Homer is dealing with a hamstring issue.

The Bears relegated D'Onta Foreman to special teams duties in the past four weeks. Now, they're going to rely on him for their ground attack.

“I really care about those guys regardless of the situation, so I never want to see that happen to anybody. But at the end of the day, it's a part of football, so you've got to go out there and be prepared when you get the opportunity,” Foreman said.

The “next man up” battle cry is nothing new to D'Onta Foreman. The Tennessee Titans signed him after leading rusher Derrick Henry suffered a Jones fracture injury two years ago. Foreman responded with 566 rushing yards and three touchdowns in nine games for the Titans.

Will D'Onta Foeman produce big numbers for the Bears in Week 6? Stay tuned.