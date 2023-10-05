He was one of the baddest men to ever play in the NFL, and the all-time great Chicago Bear Dick Butkus will be remembered by football fans for decades. The man who helped define the position of the modern middle linebacker died Thursday.

So sad that Chicago native and legendary pro football player Dick Butkus, a #Bears Hall of Famer, passed away. He was 80 years old.https://t.co/SilZgbPTHy — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 5, 2023

RIP to the legend, @thedickbutkus. There will never be another like him.https://t.co/gkmGiYrM1i — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) October 5, 2023

My farewell to the greatest defensive player I ever saw. It is appropriate that Dick Butkus leaves us all hurting. https://t.co/osco3J9oBk — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) October 5, 2023

Growing up in the 60’s and having the chance to watch the greatest linebacker to ever play the game I am saddened to hear that, Dick Butkus, Hall of Fame linebacker and Bears legend, dies at age of 80 https://t.co/cddpYDyLZJ — Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) October 5, 2023

Butkus was selected by the Bears with the third pick by owner George Halas in the 1965 NFL Draft. The Bears were rarely a winning team during his 9-year career in Chicago, but few players ever had as much impact on the sport of football and the NFL as Butkus.

His family issued a statement through the Bears, saying he “died peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu, California. The Butkus family is gathering with Dick’s wife Helen. They appreciate your prayers and support.”

Memories of his hard-hitting and destructive ways remain in the forefront of those that saw him play. In a sport that is built of controlled violence, few came close to issuing the punishment that Butkus delivered to opponents on the field.

But he was more than an intimidating force. He recorded 47 turnovers during his career, and 22 of those takeaways were interceptions. During the early part of his career before injuries took away his speed, he showed the ability to dance away from tacklers once he made those interceptions.

Dick Butkus was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice, including the 1969 season when the Bears were a 1-13 team.

His brilliant career ended after the 1973 season because he could no longer run or move on the field without a searing pain in his leg. He was named to the Hall of Fame in 1979.