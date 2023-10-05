Dick Butkus was one of the greatest Chicago Bears of all-time and he helped define the middle linebacker position in the NFL. He died Thursday at the age of 80, per a report from TMZ Sports.

NFL Legend Dick Butkus Dead At 80 https://t.co/F5WH8a9TEF — TMZ (@TMZ) October 5, 2023

Bears legend and NFL Hall of Fame inductee Dick Butkus has passed away at the age of 80 pic.twitter.com/CTN0MTs2LQ — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) October 5, 2023

Dick Butkus was a legend who embodied what it means to be a Chicago Bear. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/8UEVuuZLwi — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 5, 2023

Butkus was noted for his strength and ability to intimidate opposing players from the moment he was drafted by Bears owner George Halas with the No. 3 pick in the 1965 Draft.

The middle linebacker helped give the Bears the identity of the Monsters of the Midway. He was a destructive force throughout his 9-year career and he was a 5-time first-team All-Pro player. He also made the Pro Bowl 8 times in his career.

Unfortunately for Butkus, he played in an era when the Bears were rarely a winning team. However, opponents often feared playing against Butkus because he was considered one of the hardest hitters and most instinctive players the game has ever seen.

While Butkus was clearly an intimidating force, he was also a skilled player throughout his career as he had the ability to go sideline to sideline to make plays. He was able to both toss or hurdle opposing blockers so he could deliver his brutal tackles to running backs and wide receivers.

The Bears realized they had a raging force on their hands from his earliest days in training camp, and his rookie season was legendary. He registered 5 interceptions and 7 fumble recoveries along with 1.0 sack. He made the NFL's All-Decade team in both the 1960s and the 1970s.

Dick Butkus earned Hall of Fame status in 1979.