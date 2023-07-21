Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool recently enjoyed some of his free time during the NFL offseason by attending Paris Fashion Week. Unfortunately for Claypool, the Bears Twitter account posted some of his outfits and Chicago fans roasted him in the comments.

Oui oui 🤌 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 21, 2023

Nahhhhh, we got kyle kuzma on our team. 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7dfZyI4zVo — To know me is to ❤️ me (@Flash1617) July 21, 2023

Nah, this ain’t it. — Louie (@LouieBandanaa) July 21, 2023

We gave up a 1st for this guy! LETS GO! 😭 — Beardon (@Beardon28031674) July 21, 2023

STOP THIS IS A FOOTBALL TEAM — Ryan Poles Canton Resident (@WrightPancake) July 21, 2023

Rather see bro hitting the playbook. — Daniel (@DanielMCharter) July 21, 2023

Bears fans are ruthless in the comments, savagely roasting Chase Claypool for the outfit pictures while also taking aim at the Bears for promoting it. In general, none of the comments are warranted, but that doesn't mean they won't sting if Claypool sees them.

In terms of the commenters, they are probably taking aim at Claypool because he didn't do that good of a job welcoming himself to the team last year. Claypool really struggled after the Bears traded a first-round pick for him, and all of Chicago will be expecting more from him this season.

Luckily for Bears fans, Chase Claypool himself is expecting a lot more production during the 2023-2024 campaign. Recently Claypool was quoted saying that the Bears are already looking a lot different than they did last year and fans should be excited about the season to come.

Bears fans are probably excited about the season regardless of any expectations on Chase Claypool. Overall, everyone in Chicago is salivating about another year of Justin Fields, as well as his new number one wide receiver DJ Moore. However, the presence of Moore might actually be a good thing for Claypool, allowing him to get open with less attention and a full year under his belt of learning the offense. One thing for certain is that Bears fans will be less keen on making fun of Claypool if he has a better year this season.