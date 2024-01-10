Bears fans had much to say about Matt Eberflus returning

The Chicago Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, but all indications are that after extensive meetings early this week, head coach Matt Eberflus will be staying for the 2024 season under general manager Ryan Poles, and that piece of news got a lot of reactions.

The Bears finished the 2023 season at 7-10, and there are a lot of questions about what the team will do this offseason with the quarterback situation. Will the Bears keep Justin Fields and trade back from the No. 1 spot in the NFL Draft for the second year in a row? Or will they move on from Fields and draft Caleb Williams with the first pick?

Those questions will not be answered until April for Ryan Poles and the Bears, but we now know that Matt Eberflus will be back and Luke Getsy will be replaced.

Let's get to some of the best reactions to Eberflus being retained from Bears fans.

I trust Poles but I need to at least get my negative thoughts out there because mental health is mental wealth. Drafting Caleb Williams, then firing Eberflus NEXT year will be so fucking Bears. Negative thoughts over. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 10, 2024

“After extensive meetings Monday and Tuesday, the Bears are not making a head coaching change and Matt Eberflus offically is expected to return for the 2024 season” pic.twitter.com/3XAQJWnY6d — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) January 10, 2024

So the Bears are either going to ask Matt Eberflus to win in 2024 with Justin Fields learning his third system in four seasons or ask Matt Eberflus to oversee the start of Caleb Williams/Drake Maye's career and then potentially send them all packing next offseason if the wins… — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) January 10, 2024

If the Bears keep Eberflus, hire a mid OC and draft a rookie quarterback AGAIN I may decide to fully disassociate with this team as a fan A sixth grader could run this franchise better. Team refuses to learn from its mistakes — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) January 10, 2024

Looking at the big picture: By keeping Eberflus, BOTH Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus are in the hot seat with another losing season in 2024. I don’t think a rookie QB gives you the best chance to win. Justin Fields will be the QB1 in 2024. — Justin Fields Fan Club (@JustinFieldsFC) January 10, 2024

Eberflus tightened the defense up down the stretch. The problem wasn’t the defense it was the offense. I don’t mind keeping Eberflus you just have to hit on an offensive coordinator and QB coach. It’s imperative. #DaBears #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 10, 2024

It is interesting to see that pretty much every one of these takes are different. Some believe this is an indication that Justin Fields will be back, some believe it is a lock that Caleb Williams will be selected. Regardless, the most common sentiment is the fear that a rookie quarterback will come in and have to deal with a coach being on the hot seat, then deal with a new coach in year two.

It will be interesting to see what the Bears do this offseason, and if it works out in their favor in the 2024 season.