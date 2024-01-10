The Chicago Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, but all indications are that after extensive meetings early this week, head coach Matt Eberflus will be staying for the 2024 season under general manager Ryan Poles, and that piece of news got a lot of reactions.

The Bears finished the 2023 season at 7-10, and there are a lot of questions about what the team will do this offseason with the quarterback situation. Will the Bears keep Justin Fields and trade back from the No. 1 spot in the NFL Draft for the second year in a row? Or will they move on from Fields and draft Caleb Williams with the first pick?

Those questions will not be answered until April for Ryan Poles and the Bears, but we now know that Matt Eberflus will be back and Luke Getsy will be replaced.

Let's get to some of the best reactions to Eberflus being retained from Bears fans.

It is interesting to see that pretty much every one of these takes are different. Some believe this is an indication that Justin Fields will be back, some believe it is a lock that Caleb Williams will be selected. Regardless, the most common sentiment is the fear that a rookie quarterback will come in and have to deal with a coach being on the hot seat, then deal with a new coach in year two.

It will be interesting to see what the Bears do this offseason, and if it works out in their favor in the 2024 season.