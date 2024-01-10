While the Bears have fired Luke Getsy, Chicago won't be cleaning house.

After struggling to move the ball throughout the season, the Chicago Bears have fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. However, the Bears don't plan on making a major change at the top.

Head coach Matt Eberflus is expected to remain in his position for 2024, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The team head ‘extensive meetings,' on Monday and Tuesday before deciding Eberflus would continue on as head coach.

Bears stick with Eberflus

Eberflus took over as Chicago's head coach heading into the 2022 season. In his two years at the helm, the Bears have gone just 10-24 overall. The team hasn't finished higher than third in the NFC North in both seasons.

The Bears did improve in 2023. After winning just three games in Eberflus' debut, Chicago went 7-9 in his second campaign. However, while there was growth, Eberflus' squad still had plenty of flaws.

By firing Getsy, Chicago is hoping to take a step forward on offense. They finished the campaign ranked 20th in offense, averaging 323.3 yards per game. However, they were carried by their rushing attack. The Bears ranked 27th in passing offense, averaging 182.1 yards per game.

Defense however is where Eberflus makes his bread and butter. The team took a step forward this season with the addition of Montez Sweat among others. Chicago ranked 12th in the league, allowing 324.2 YPG. The Bears clearly see the vision Eberflus is building on defense.

Still, Chicago has been to the playoffs just twice since 2011. Both times, they lost in the Wild Card Round. For all the stats, draft picks and trades the Bears have accumulated, the team is looking for actual results.

Matt Eberflus will have an opportunity to be the coach to lead them back into the playoffs. While Getsy is gone, Chicago's front office trusts their HC.