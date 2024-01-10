Luke Getsy is OUT as Bears offensive coordinator.

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has been fired by head coach Matt Eberflus along with several members of the offensive coaching staff, including quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.

“The #Bears are making staff changes, as offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and members of his staff have been fired, per me and

@TomPelissero. Chicago now needs two new coordinators for 2024,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

The Bears offense finished 18th in points scored this season and 20th in yards gained while the team finished 7-10 on the season. This was Getsy's second season as Bears offensive coordinator after spending three seasons as the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Now that Luke Getsy has been fired, ESPN insider Adam Schefter has confirmed that Matt Eberflus is safe for one more season. There had been questions about whether the head coach would come back for his third campaign in charge of the franchise, and after moving on from the OC, he is going to get one more shot.

What is harder to diagnose is what this means for quarterback Justin Fields. The 2021 first-round pick is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, and thanks to trading the No. 1 overall pick in last year's NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers, Chicago once again holds the top spot.

General manager Ryan Poles has several options now that the team holds the keys to the 2024 NFL Draft. He can keep the pick and draft top prospect Caleb Williams, quarterback out of USC, or he can trade it. A trade doesn't necessarily mean Fields is safe, though. The Bears will still have the pick they trade back to as well as their own No. 9 selection. They can certainly take a QB at either of those spots and then deal Fields if they want to.