Justin Fields and the Bears have a new RBs coach.

The Chicago Bears had a rough season in 2023-2024, and are leaving all options on the table as news of a potential Justin Fields trade has broken. The latest odds have Fields favored to head to Pittsburgh to play for Coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers should a trade happen.

As the buzz continues to surround Coach Matt Eberflus's team, the Bears have decided to make a move to bolster their running backs braintrust.

Commanders Coach King Hired By Bears

The Bears have made team history with the hiring of Jennifer King from the Commanders to be their new assistant running backs coach, according to a report from Courtney Cronin on X.

King is the first Black female coach in NFL history and has spent the last three seasons as a full-time offensive assistant with Washington.

She was an offensive assistant in the Ivy League at Dartmouth College in 2019 before moving on to the Panthers and Coach Ron Rivera. She also interned with Carolina as a receivers coach and now she's set to make history in Chicago.

The Chicago Bears are hiring Jennifer King as their assistant running backs coach, per source. King spent the last three seasons as Washington’s assistant RBs coach. She will be the first female coach in Bears history. (@BridgetCondon_ 1st) — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) February 21, 2024

Bears to Pick Eighth in April's NFL Draft

The Bears are set to pick eighth in April's NFL Draft and the team is projected to draft wide receiver Rome Odunze at the position.

With so many team needs, the Bears have plenty of scouting to do in preparation for the event.

The team almost must wait until the dust settles on the Fields trade before moving forward.

Expect plenty of interest for Fields and the rumor mill to ramp up as the NFL calendar draws closer to its biggest offseason event.