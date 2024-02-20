This would be a huge move for Pittsburgh.

The NFL offseason is here, and one of the biggest questions is what the Chicago Bears will do. Will they trade Justin Fields and select Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft? That will be a big debate over the next couple of months. However, in somewhat of a surprising twist, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the favorites for Justin Fields if the Bears do decide to trade him, per the latest odds from Bovada. The odds from Bovada states ‘Team where Justin Fields will take his First Snap in the 2024/25 NFL Regular Season', and here are the odds:

Pittsburgh Steelers: -120

Atlanta Falcons: +150

Chicago Bears: +350

New England Patriots: +600

Unsurprisingly, the Falcons are also included in this list as well as the Patriots, both of whom are in need of a quarterback and could take signal-callers in the NFL Draft. There have also been plenty of rumors involving a potential Falcons trade for Fields.

Nonetheless, the Steelers would be a prime landing spot for Fields, especially with the way Kenny Pickett has played so far in his NFL career. Mike Tomlin's run as head coach has faced a lot of questions, but adding a player with the caliber of Fields would be a huge boost to the offense that has a number of weapons, including George Pickett and Diontae Johnson.

As the weeks go by and the NFL Draft gets closer, the decision by the Bears to trade or keep Fields could change a lot of things in the NFL landscape.