In light of wide receiver Keenan Allen returning to the field this week, the Chicago Bears received good news on Wednesday. After the Bears' 21-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, Allen joined his teammates in preparation for the Los Angeles Rams.

The 12-year veteran is practicing on a limited basis, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Veteran WR Keenan Allen, who has missed the last couple games with a heel injury, is back at practice today on a limited basis,” Rapaport reported. “He's tracking to return this week if all goes well.”

After trailing the Colts 14-3 at the end of the third quarter, the Bears scored 13 points but couldn't prevent Indianapolis' final touchdown in the final frame of Sunday's loss. Chicago's rookie quarterback Caleb Williams completed 33-of-52 passes for 363 yards, the second-most passing yards in the NFL this season. But threw two interceptions, which brings his yearly total to four in three outings.

Allen's anticipated return should improve the Williams and the Bears' offense in their matchup against the Rams.

Matt Eberflus says Bears are ‘encouraged' after Week 3's loss to the Colts

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus remained positive after losing to the Colts on Sunday. Steering clear of the negative aspects of Sunday's loss while speaking to reporters, coach Eberflus is confident his team will bounce back in Week 4, per 670 The Score's Chris Emma.

“This is our third game, and there was some positivity to take out of this. We're encouraged. We're encouraged. In that locker room, we are encouraged. We'll have our head moving forward, eyes moving forward and we're going to get better this week.”

Keenan Allen has been upgraded to questionable for the Bears. If cleared to play, it'll be his first game back since the Bears beat the Tennessee Titans 24-17 in Week 1.