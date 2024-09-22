In the head honcho chess match between Matt Eberflus and Shane Steichen, the Indianapolis Colts coach came out on top this time. Caleb Williams may have been throwing out passes like they were hotcakes but it was not getting the Chicago Bears anywhere. This is where Anthony Richardson and the rest of his weapons took over which led to a disheartening 21-16 loss.

There are still plenty of games for Coach Matt Eberflus to prove himself. The Bears' head honcho knows this and posits that the rest of the Caleb Williams-led squad also shared the same sentiment. All they could really do was stay hungry and get ready for Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score.

“This is our third game, and there was some positivity to take out of this. We're encouraged. We're encouraged. In that locker room, we are encouraged. We'll have our head moving forward, eyes moving forward and we're going to get better this week,” the Bears head coach proclaimed.

Who took the blame for the Bears' loss to the Colts?

A lot of the errors that Shane Steichen's squad capitalized on came from playcalling. A big example of this was their unsuccessful fourth and goal play. Their execution was just off the whole night and the biggest evidence was their average gain which only clocked in at 4.7. The Bears head honcho knows that this was their fault and that they should do significantly better.

“We have to be better, stay ahead of it better, and be better. … That's on the coaches. That's on the coaches. We got to be better there, from the top to the bottom, from the booth down to the sidelines. We got to do a better job there,” he noted.

These are growing pains of a system that every squad has to go through, even Coach Matt Eberflus. Hopefully, they could get their act together as the season goes by.