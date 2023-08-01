Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has some positive words to say about his receiving corps at training camp. Along with quarterback Justin Fields, Bears wide receivers are the other position who will be under much scrutiny for this upcoming season, so it's exciting for Bears fans to hear coach Eberflus praise them.

The Bears desperately need a boost from their receiving corps after they finished dead last in passing yards last season with 2,598 yards. The leading receiver for the Bears was tight end Cole Kmet with only 544 yards. That figure has to increase.

It most likely will at the very least thanks to former Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore, who the Bears traded for earlier this offseason. Moore adds a true No. 1 receiving threat to the Bears offense.

Matt Eberflus discussed three of his wide receivers including Moore, Chase Claypool, and Darnell Mooney, saying, “I would say it's a good mix of skill … You have DJ — everybody knows DJ — he's played in the league a long time, he's very powerful, very strong. You got a big athlete like Claypool that's a big target. And then Mooney. Mooney's got that quickness and sliver and that top-end speed to take the top off. So, those guys are really impressive and then you add in the tight ends,” per NFL.com.

In the same interview, Eberflus also went on to talk about his two tight ends — Cole Kmet and free agent addition Robert Tonyan. “With Cole and Bobby, that's an exciting piece, too, because those guys are two different types. You got a guy that could play inline, and you also got a guy that can flex out and go to different spots. So, that creates a lot of different mismatches for the defense and creates some headaches.”

If Eberflus is right, expect to see a much more dynamic Bears passing offense this season.