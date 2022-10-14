‘I’m tired of being almost there’: Justin Fields airs frustrations after Bears fall inches short vs Commanders

Justin Fields has been nothing short of a polarizing figure in Chicago sports media. There are thousands of people backing up the Chicago Bears quarterback despite his struggles. For every Fields supporter though, there’s a equivalent hater that is convinced that the QB has reached his supposed low ceiling.

At the very least, though, both sides can agree that Justin Fields has struggled more than he succeeded in the NFL. It was apparent during the Bears’ ugly Week 5 loss to the Commanders. It was an awful performance from Fields, as he missed several easy throws. It was one of his worst games as a professional. When asked by reporters after the game, Fields aired his frustrations about his struggles. (via Carmen Vitali, Daniel Greenberg)

Quote of the night from Justin Fields: "Me personally, I'm tired of being almost there … I feel like I’ve been hearing it for so long now." — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) October 14, 2022

“We always get told that we are almost there, almost there. Me personally, I’m tired of being almost there.”

Justin Fields has been dealt a rather bad hand in his first two years in the NFL. Last season, Matt Nagy’s outdated schemes did him no favors, as well as his shoddy offensive line. This year, Fields needed to adjust to a new Bears head coach while still dealing with sub-par offensive line play. Only a few players can get something out of his situation.

That’s not to say that Fields is absolved of all blame in all of this. The Bears quarterback has struggled with inconsistent passing in his first two years in the league. It was particularly egregious in Week 6, when Fields missed what should’ve been an easy touchdown pass in the red zone. It’s safe to say that fans can’t wait for Fields and the Bears to finally figure out the magic formula for their success.