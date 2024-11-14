Bears safety Jaquan Brisker will miss his fifth consecutive contest with a concussion on Sunday. This news comes just ahead of Sunday's clash against the Green Bay Packers.

It has been a long time since the Bears defensive back has been in concussion protocol, originally entering it on Oct. 7. He reported his symptoms himself following a big hit he took from Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble on the previous day.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus voiced his concern surrounding Brisker's situation on Oct. 23.

“I always have concern with anyone that's in concussion (protocol),” Eberflus said of his defender at the time. “It's a big injury. It's something that you've got to be very careful about, and our guys do a great job with those guys working through the protocol. That's why it's in place, and that's why the NFL has instituted that. It's where it is right now, and we're hoping that he's getting better every single day.”

Brisker has been described as “week to week” by Eberflus in the nearly 40 days he has been sidelined. Concussions have been a concerning issue throughout Brisker's career due to the sheer frequency with which he has had the issue. Brisker has missed several games in each of the past three seasons he has seen on the field due to concussions.

So, who will take the place of Brisker? The next man up is Elijah Hicks, who will assume the spot for the fifth contest in a row, something he has grown accustomed to since Brisker has been unable to play. It will be interesting to see how this continues to work out for the Bears, but even more interesting to see if Brisker continues to pursue football at this rate.

The Bears and the Packers are set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field on Chicago's turf.