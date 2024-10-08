Although the Chicago Bears are off to a 3-2 start, their defense is wounded. The squad must compensate as it heads to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chicago will be without three players in the contest, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) are not traveling with their team tonight to London for Sunday morning’s game vs. the Jaguars,” Schefter said.

Brisker has been productive this season, registering 40 tackles, one interception, three tackles-for-loss, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. With the Jaguars coming off a 37-point explosion in Week 5, Chicago could've used the 25-year-old in the back of its secondary.

Will the Bears rise to the occasion despite the injuries?

Bears are traveling to London early

Chicago may be down some defenders, but head coach Matt Eberflus may make up for it with his decision to take the team to London early, via Bears Wire's Alyssa Barbieri.

“Yeah, just to get over there and get our clocks right,” Eberflus said Sunday. “That's the big science part of it. I went to Italy this summer, and I tell you, it takes you a couple days to get there. I'm all-in for that. But yeah, that's all it was, just the science of it.”

While Jacksonville is coming off a good outing, so are the Bears, who dominated the Carolina Panthers 36-10 on Sunday. With both the Bears and Jaguars having momentum heading into the contest, it could be decided by who prepares the most.

“We'll go there Monday, get there Tuesday morning,” he continued. “The players have their day off that day, which is normal and then bring them back in on Wednesday and we'll have a walk-through practice to get their bodies ready to go. And then from there, we'll be normal business operation. Thursday will be our normal first, second and third. Friday will be our red zone day. Saturday will be the walk through, and then Sunday we'll play the game.”