While much has been made about the Chicago Bears new-look offense this offseason, there are plenty of standouts on the defensive side of the ball. Sophomore Jaquan Brisker was poised to be one of those standouts as he looks to make a sophomore leap. Unfortunately for the Bears, Brisker has missed the majority of training camp with a soft-tissue injury.

Brisker was forced to miss all three of Chicago's preseason games with his soft-tissue injury. As their Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers approaches, Eberflus didn't say definitively whether Brisker would return, via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago.

“It's just wait and see,” Eberflus said. “How does rehab go this weekend? Because he's doing something every day. He's doing something Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and into Tuesday, and we'll see where it goes. And then when you get the pads on and start cracking and doing full speed movements, then we'll see where it is.”

Eberflus' comments don't shine any light onto Brisker's injury. The only thing that is truly known is that it's of the soft-tissue variety. Chicago clearly has a plan in place for Brisker to return. Whether that return will come before Week 1 is still up in the air.

Having Jaquan Brisker on the field against the Packers would be a major boon for the Bears. As a rookie, Brisker made 104 tackles, four sacks and an interception while starting 15 games.

As the Bears look to turn a new leaf as an organization, Brisker is one of their building blocks on the defensive side. With their matchup against the Packers fast approaching, Matt Eberflus is hoping Brisker's upcoming rehab regimen will get him back on the field sooner rather than later.