There's a lot to be excited about if you're a Chicago Bears fan these days. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has all the makings of a franchise guy, and the supporting cast around him may have Chicago back in the playoffs sooner rather than later.

However, for some fans and players, potential doesn't mean as much as the Bears' execution on the field, which proves that they actually belong.

“I feel like I've been on some talented rosters to where we've had a lot of upside,” Chicago cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. “I feel like for me it's one of those things where I'm tired of just having upside and having potential. I want to be in a position where we actually go out there and we are that and not just what we're projected to be at.”

“It's about action at this point, so the projections, the energy, the enthusiasm all feels good in the beginning because everybody, every team, every fan [says], ‘Oh this is our year, this is our year,' so I'm not on that type of time as far as, ‘Oh yeah, this is our year,'” Johnson continued. “Nah, we got to go out here and we got to prove it and I think that starts with Day 1, starts with today. But that's something that's going to carry on from now until the end of the season, whenever that is, if that's playoffs or not.”

How do the Bears stack up in the NFL?

Jaylon Johnson, who has been with Chicago since 2020, has experienced rough stretches early in his NFL career. Overall, the Bears have gone 24-43 with Johnson on the roster, so the fact that he's fed up and wants to make some noise on the field should have fans fired up for this upcoming season.

However, can Chicago back up what Johnson is preaching, especially in a division as talented as the NFC North? The Bears haven't had more than nine wins since the 2018 season, when they went 12-4, which created tons of hype around the team. The following season, those expectations were met with disappointment when the Bears stumbled to a third-place finish in the division with an 8-8 record.

Regardless of how talented Chicago is, they do have the potential to finish with a winning record and possibly sneak into the playoffs. However, to Johnson's point, potential can only take the Bears so far, and what matters is executing on the field. It's the right mindset and could fuel Chicago to a winning record for the first time since 2018.