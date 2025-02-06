The death of Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey at age 102 brought a statement from Roger Goodell. Also, White Sox and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf added his thoughts, according to mlb.com.

“Virginia McCaskey was a force as the matriarch of one of the truly iconic teams in the NFL,” Reinsdorf said. “Her decades-long impact as the owner of the Chicago Bears has left a lasting legacy across the sports world in Chicago and beyond. And yet, it is her steadfast dedication to her family and community that is truly her living legacy.”

White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf praised McCaskey

Reinsdorf said the impact of McCaskey’s death is far-reaching.

“Our hearts go out to the McCaskey family, the entire Chicago Bears organization and Bears fans everywhere,” Reinsdorf said. “She will be greatly missed.”

Furthermore, Goodell’s statement talked about McCaskey’s solid and impressive character, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

“Virginia Halas McCaskey, the matriarch of the Chicago Bears and daughter of George Halas, the founder of the NFL, leaves a legacy of class, dignity, and humanity. Faith, family, and football — in that order — were her north stars and she lived by the simple adage to always ‘do the right thing.' The Bears that her father started meant the world to her and he would be proud of the way she continued the family business with such dedication and passion. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the McCaskey and Halas families and Bears fans around the world.”

McCaskey inherited the Bears in 1983 after her father's death. She kept the team in the family, choosing her husband — the late Ed McCaskey — as chairman and her son — the late Mike McCaskey — as president and CEO.

Virginia McCaskey’s son, George, is the current chairman of the board. George McCaskey said a franchise plan is in place. However, he didn't reveal the specifics about what the Bears will do.