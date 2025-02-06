The Chicago Bears are in the process of integrating a new head coach, but also had to deal with the death of owner Virginia McCaskey at the age of 102. Roger Goodell released a statement about her death, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

“Virginia Halas McCaskey, the matriarch of the Chicago Bears and daughter of George Halas, the founder of the NFL, leaves a legacy of class, dignity, and humanity. Faith, family, and football — in that order — were her north stars and she lived by the simple adage to always ‘do the right thing.' The Bears that her father started meant the world to her and he would be proud of the way she continued the family business with such dedication and passion. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the McCaskey and Halas families and Bears fans around the world.”

The daughter of George S. Halas, McCaskey represented the last direct descendant to the NFL legend.

Bears Virginia McCaskey a longtime owner

The McCaskey family delivered this statement, according to axios.com.

“While we are sad, we are comforted knowing Virginia Halas McCaskey lived a long, full, faith-filled life and is now with the love of her life on earth,” the McCaskey family said in a statement.

“She guided the Bears for four decades. And based every business decision on what was best for Bears players, coaches, staff and fans.”

McCaskey inherited the Bears in 1983 after her father's death. She kept the team in the family. She chose her husband — the late Ed McCaskey — as chairman. And picked her son — the late Mike McCaskey — as president and CEO.

Virginia McCaskey’s son, George, is the chairman of the board. It’s unclear at this time how the Bears franchise will move forward.

However, the Bears seem to be moving in a positive direction with the hiring of head coach Ben Johnson. The team is looking toward Johnson to maximize the potential of No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. The quarterback had a mixed-bag rookie season. Notably, the team suffered through a 10-game losing streak.