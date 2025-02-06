Chicago Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey has died at the age of 102, according to the team's social media accounts.

McCaskey is the daughter of Bears founder George Halas and took over as the principal owner of the team when her father died in 1983. She owns over 22% of the NFL franchise while her 11 children and two nephews each own just under 4%. The rest of the shares are divided up between several minority owners, none of whom own 20% or more.

At this time there is no information as to how her stake in the team will be divided up.