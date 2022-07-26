Justin Fields’ defiant message to critics heading into Year 2

Justin Fields had an interesting rookie season with the Chicago Bears. The Bears wanted to slowly integrate him into the NFL, but he ended up playing in 12 games, ten of which were starts. That was probably more than the Bears would have liked him to play, and it wasn’t surprising to see him struggle throughout his time on the field.

On the bright side, Justin Fields got some exposure to what it feels like to play in the NFL in a fairly low-stakes environment. Chicago wasn’t going to win much last season even if Fields wasn’t forced into action, so even though he struggled, the experience he got last season should serve him well in 2022.

Some think Fields may have something to prove after a fairly uninspiring rookie season, but that’s not how Fields himself feels. The only thing Fields wants to prove is that he can win, no matter what it takes, and he relayed those sentiments as he reported for training camp earlier today.

"My job is to win games and, of course, make the playoffs. So I’m not worried about anything." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 26, 2022

Justin Fields didn’t do too much winning last season, although that was hardly his fault. The Bears just weren’t a very good team in 2021 as a whole; Fields’ struggles were only part of the picture.

Whether that changes in 2022 remains to be seen. Chicago lost some of their best players this offseason, and their losses are going to be tough to overcome. Fields performance will play a big part in determining whether or not the Bears can overcome those losses.

Fields has the benefit of knowing the starting job is his heading in his second season. He’s had a full offseason to prepare, and after getting his first taste of the NFL last season, he should be able to improve upon his play in year number two. If he can’t, the Bears may be in serious trouble.