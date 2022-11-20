Published November 20, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is quickly establishing himself as one of the best dual-threat QBs in the NFL.

If you find that hard to believe, then just look at his rushing yards so far in his career. In fact, he even made history for the most rushing yards in his first 22 games, surpassing Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson who previously owned the record.

Fields now has 1169 rushing yards, 14 yards more than the 1155 yards Jackson set in his first two years in the NFL. The Bears QB also surpassed the likes of Robert Griffin III and Michael Vick.

The 23-year-old Fields’ incredible dual play was in full display against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. While the Bears lost 31-30, he was phenomenal with 13 rushing attempts for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 12 of his 20 passes in the game for 167 yards and another two TDs.

While the Bears continue to struggle, going just 3-7 in their first 10 games of the season, Fields’ growth as a dual-threat QB is certainly providing the Chicago fan base with optimism for the future. As long as the youngster stays on the right track, he could become a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.

For now, Chicago’s focus should be letting Fields develop and learn from his mistakes. Of course they’ll need to surround him with better talent and added weapons in the upcoming offseason, but at the end of the day, his quick development will be the key to their transformation as a title contender.