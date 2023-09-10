Justin Fields is more than just the Chicago Bears' QB1. He is their leader tasked to guide the roster through the ups and downs of a season. Sure enough, it looks like the 24-year-old understands his role and what he needs to do.

On Sunday ahead of the Bears' Week 1 showdown against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, Fields sent an encouraging message to his team. Not only did he express his belief to his teammates, he also reminded them of the sacrifices they made and effort they put in to reach where they are now.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bears may have been the worst team in the NFL last season, but Fields made it a point to emphasize that they are better than that. He knows what they are capable of, and he wants his teammates to show that on the field.

“Let's be great today. Play for each other,” Fields concluded in his message.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Let's be great today 💯 pic.twitter.com/KwKi6dIigz — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 10, 2023

The Bears enter the game with the Packers as slight favorites. With Aaron Rodgers gone and the Jordan Love era starting, many project Justin Fields and Chicago to take advantage of the situation.

Not to mention that the Bears have plenty of motivation in the contest. They last won against the Packers in 2018, with Green Bay winning eight straight games behind Rodgers. Fields and his team certainly want to end that years of misery, and the best way to do that is give this new era a big L to start.

Clearly, though, the Windy City team doesn't need any reminding of what they have to do.