Justin Fields just can’t stop breaking records. The Chicago Bears’ quarterback made history in three separate ways in the Bears’ 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, continuing his breakout season as a superstar in the National Football League.

Fields became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 70 yards in five straight games, while simultaneously becoming the third QB to rush for 1,000 yards in a season after running for 95 on Sunday, according to Alyssa Barbieri of bearswire.com.

He also set the Bears’ single-season rushing record for a quarterback, surpassing the great Bobby Douglass by reaching the 1,000 mark. Douglass recorded 968 rushing yards in 1962, per Barbieri.

Fields has even more history on his mind heading into a Week 16 date with the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. He’s just 207 rushing yards shy of Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback. The Baltimore Ravens’ signal-caller put up 1,206 yards in 2019, and with three games left on the schedule, Fields thinks he can do it.

“I’m already deep into this year, so I might as well go and get that record,” Fields said after the game. “I think I need 206 (yards). Three games left, that’s about 70 yards a game. We’ll see what happens.”

Justin Fields is already leading all quarterbacks in rushing yards this season, eclipsing 80-plus yards in six games this year. And although the 23-year-old won’t run this much every season, he knows what’s at stake this campaign.

“I don’t plan on rushing for a thousand yards every year…like I said before, it’s an honor and a blessing from God and I couldn’t do it without my coaches and teammates.”

A humble answer from a quarterback who remains appointment viewing on a Bears’ team that is well passed contending for a playoff spot in the NFC.