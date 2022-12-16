By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears have been severely lacking in passing options this season, and Chase Claypool will not be an option for them in Week 15 after the wide receiver was ruled out of Sunday’s contest.

Claypool didn’t practice all week, and after he sat out again on Thursday, he was already in a precarious position to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The third-year receiver’s status was made official on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Claypool played 64 percent of the snaps in Week 13’s loss to the Packers, finishing with five catches on six targets for 28 yards.

With Darnell Mooney on injured reserve and not playing, the Bears are left with Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis and Byron Pringle as their likely top three receivers against a 12-1 Eagles’ team that boasts one of the best secondary’s in the National Football League.

It’s likely the Bears will rely heavily on the run game in Sunday’s tilt, with David Montgomery set to see the lion’s share of snaps after shedding his injury designation on Friday.

Montgomery and Fields both missed practice on Wednesday with an illness, but are reportedly feeling better and will play on Sunday. Fields needed just one day to shake off the illness following a Week 14 bye which gave him some extra time to rest his separated non-throwing shoulder.

Without an injury designation related to his shoulder issue, it seems it’s not anything the team is too concerned about for the rest of Justin Fields’ season.