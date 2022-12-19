By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Two of the most exciting, young quarterbacks met in the Week 15 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, leading to a special moment between Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields at the conclusion of the game.

The high-flying Eagles have won 5 games in a row and improved their record to 13-1 after beating the Bears 25-20. The Bears fell to 3-11 and have lost 7 consecutive games. They lost 8 games in a row in the 2002 season, and that’s the franchise record.

Both quarterbacks had impressive performances in the Soldier Field matchup. Hurts completed 22 of 37 passes for 315 yards and threw 2 interceptions. He made up for those mistakes by rushing 17 times for 61 yards and 3 scores.

Fields has made multiple highlight shows this year with his explosive running, and he had 15 carries for 95 yards against the Eagles. He also had one of his best passing days of the year, completing 14 of 21 passes for 152 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. The touchdown passes were thrown to Malcolm Pringle and David Montgomery

Hurts is one of the leading candidates for the Most Valuable Player Award this season. He has a 22-5 touchdown-to-interception ration this season and he also has 13 rushing touchdowns. Jalen Hurts is one rushing touchdown away from tying Cam Newton’s NFL record of 14 TDs on the ground.

Justin Fields has flashed his talent throughout the season and he reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark with his effort against the Eagles. He joined Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. Fields has thrown 15 TD passes with 10 interceptions.