The Chicago Bears received some less-than-encouraging news from their newly acquired wide receiver, Keenan Allen. He was limited at Wednesday's practice with a heel injury, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. His status is unknown if he'll be ready for Week 1 action against the Tennessee Titans.

Allen was traded from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Bears in March. He, mixed with DJ Moore and 10th overall pick Rome Odunze makes a very impressive trio. Allen has missed games in the last two seasons. He missed five games in 2022, largely in part due to a lingering hamstring issue.

The following season, Allen dealt with the same heel injury that kept him out of the last four regular-season games. Despite the recent injury history, Allen had his best year in 2023. The pro bowler captured 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

With moving from Los Angeles to the Windy City, Allen is not the sole contributor anymore. Moore and Odunze specialize in going deep down the field. As a result, Allen can stick to what he does best; creating separation and getting open in space. Franchise quarterback Caleb Williams has a true security blanket with Allen lining up.

How much do the Bears need Keenan Allen?

Any weapon the Bears can supply Williams with is great. His star receiver has had at least 100 receptions in four of his last five seasons. Although a receiver room with Moore and Odunze is great, Allen is a consistent threat who can do damage over the middle of the field.

However, it's not only what he does on the field that benefits Williams. It's also his experience. Allen has played with both ends of the quarterback spectrum. He started his career with 32-year-old Philip Rivers and worked with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert in his prime.

Working with two different quarterbacks at two different points in their careers has given Allen a unique perspective. Although players are used to working with much younger or older players, this isn't an issue for Allen. His chemistry with Williams has heated up and Allen even gave his quarterback his praise for performing better in training camp than OTA's.

Still, Allen doesn't want to be the disgruntled veteran working with a rookie quarterback. He wants to share the wisdom and advice he's gained. With the relationship between the quarterback and wide receiver growing, it would be critical to have Allen on the field.

A seasoned Titans defense with multiple pro bowlers, such as Jeffrey Simmons and Jamal Adams could provide too much for Williams if his security blanket is out for Week 1.