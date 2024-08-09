Caleb Williams is coming into the NFL with a very solid supporting cast from the Chicago Bears. Very few top overall picks get a wideout trio like Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze and D.J. Moore right away. For Allen, it's a great chance to spend the rest of his days as a top wideout with young teammates who can help keep the pressure off him.

At age 32, Allen is joining his second-ever NFL team with lots of experience, confidence and wisdom. Williams, armed with all the potential in the world, has a bright career ahead of him but also the talent in place to be competitive right now. It's a very interesting pairing between a wideout with so much mileage and a quarterback just pulling up to the starting line. But it could work very well.

Allen talked with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show about getting to know Williams and how he tries to relate to the Bears' rookie.

“It's tough, but it keeps me in the social life,” Allen said, saying that the youngsters “know all the new stuff” in terms of fashion and trends. He talked about how the younger generation is into running shoes as streetwear and brands like ASICS and New Balances.

Keenan Allen joining Bears as seasoned NFL veteran

A 32-year-old Philip Rivers was Allen's first quarterback in the league, so he had to get used to generating chemistry with someone far from his age right away. Once Allen was in his prime, he had to get used to rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

The NFL is full of players of various ages in their 20s and 30s, so getting used to guys much older or younger is standard. But amongst positions that spend so much time working together, it’s interesting to see a rookie and a seasoned pro bond. For Chicago, a team lacking in recent success, it’s a beautiful thing.

The Bears went 7-10 last season and took major steps on offense this season, namely upgrading from Justin Fields to Caleb Williams. There’s a good chance they can make it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.