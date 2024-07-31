The Chicago Bears got their franchise quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he's trying to show the team that there's more to him than just what he can do on the field. Caleb Williams had one special request for his teammates after a recent practice, which showed that he's willing to be a leader on and off the field.

Bears safety Kevin Byard shared what Williams asked of his teammates.

“Usually when it's a rookie, it's like, ‘what does this guy have to say,'” Byard said in an interview on Mully And Haugh, via 670 The Score. “But he was honestly like, ‘hey, we're all grown men. As we're going through training camp, we all use the hot tub, we all use the cold tub, we all use the bathroom. We're getting a little bit too sloppy. We're leaving water bottles and towels all around, the custodians have a lot of square footage they have to cover. Let's try to help them out by cleaning up after ourselves.'”

With his request, Williams is trying to earn the respect of not just his teammates but everybody working in the Bears organization.

Caleb Williams is looking to become a leader in his rookie season

Rookies usually don't have much say so when they step into the building, but Caleb Williams wants the team to know that he's serious about making an impact on this team, even if it doesn't involve what he does on the field. Byard already sees that Williams wants to become more than just a good player.

“That's just little things,” Byard said. “I just think that when you want to be a great player, you always focus on the little details. Not just the details of the playbook, but the details of everything around you.”

There's been players in the past that have set the same standard for their team, and Byard thinks that Williams is on the right foot.

“I think Bears fans are in for a treat for a little while with Caleb Williams,” Byard said.

There is nothing but good things that have come from others when talking about Williams and what he can bring to the Bears organization. After wide receiver DJ Moore agreed to a four-year, $110 million extension with the Bears, he shared the reason why he wanted a new deal with the team, and Williams was one of the reasons.

“I think Caleb is going to be excellent,” Moore said. “He's going to be a superstar. I just wanted to be a part of that.”

The Bears front office has surrounded Williams with several weapons that should make his job easy in his rookie season. If he continues to show his leadership and amazing skillset, the sky could be the limit for him and the Bears for years to come, like Byard said.