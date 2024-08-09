The Chicago Bears are ready to make a splash in the NFC this season. Expectations are soaring now that Caleb Williams is the team's QB. Chicago is being featured on Hard Knocks, which is drawing much more media attention towards the team as we inch closer to the regular season.

Keenan Allen appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams yesterday to talk about the Chicago Bears. During the interview, Allen dropped a bold prediction about himself and DJ Moore.

When asked what's not being talked about relating to the Chicago Bears, Allen had to think for a minute. Then he proclaimed “Best duo in the league, probably. Is that getting talked about out here?”

Allen was referring to himself and DJ Moore being the best pair of wide receivers in the NFL.

“We're not talking about it, huh?” Allen said to an off-camera producer, who apparently said no. “We don't have to talk about it, we'll see.”

Allen also gushed about DJ Moore as a teammate.

“He's a good guy,” Allen said. “Great to be around, great personality, great character. We just have a good time.”

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus would probably agree that Allen and Moore are one of the best pairs in the NFL.

“We’ve gotta defend those guys in practice, which I think is going to be really for our skillset on both sides of the ball,” Eberflus said on the team's wide receivers, also on Up & Adams. “I think that’s a credit to (general manager Ryan Poles) to be able to bring those guys together, acquire those guys, and I think it’s going to be very difficult to defend.”

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talked up rookie WR Rome Odunze as a possible kick returner

During his own appearance on Up & Adams, Matt Eberflus talked about the third member of Chicago's wide receiver room — rookie Rome Odunze.

Eberflus talked about Odunze as a kick returner in the NFL.

“He’s good at it, number one,” Eberflus said. “He’s done it in the past, (and) he said hey I can return punts. And he talked to us about it during the draft process. He’s dynamic back there and we’ll see if we’re going to get him a couple touches in the game. We’ll see about that in terms of the other guys too.”

Odunze's physical profile certainly helps him succeed as a returner and a wide receiver.

“He’s got speed, and he’s got explosion,” Eberflus said. “And certainly yards after catch. You see that, and he can break tackles. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Ryan Poles agrees that Odunze can do it all. He gushed about the rookie's versatility.

“As a receiver, he can line up anywhere, inside, outside,” Poles said. “You love his ability to finish in contested situations. Plays strong, plays big, run after catch is very good. He's a punt returner as well. I mean, the kid's just put time in, and he got better and better every single year, and he's a winner. He can impact the game at any moment.”