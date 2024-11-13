The Chicago Bears appear to be falling apart right in front of our eyes. In their last three games, all of which have been losses, they have scored just two total touchdowns, which has resulted in them wasting some strong defensive performances along the way. However, the defense has been dealt a tough blow ahead of their big Week 11 clash with the Green Bay Packers in the form of the latest Jaquan Brisker injury update.

Brisker suffered a concussion in the Bears Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers, and he hasn't been able to suit up for the team since then. Unfortunately, Brisker's absence will extend at least one more week, as he's already been ruled out for Chicago's upcoming contest with the Packers, meaning their secondary will be shorthanded for the fifth straight game.

Bears woes continue with latest Jaquan Brisker injury update

Ever since he got drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brisker has been a starter at safety for the Bears, and he's quickly turned himself into a key piece of their defense. Through five games this season, Brisker has picked up 40 tackles, one sack, two passes defended, an interception, and a forced fumble, which shows how he manages to do a little bit of everything for Chicago.

With Brisker out again, that means the team will turn to Elijah Hicks to fill in for him for the fifth straight game. Hicks has held his own at the back of the Bears defense, but given how big of an impact Brisker can make in several different areas of the game, Chicago would obviously rather have him back in action. Instead, he's out once again, and he will set his sights on trying to get himself healthy for his team's Week 12 action.