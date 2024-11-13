The Chicago Bears are cleaning house once again, this time with their offensive lineman, Nate Davis, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. They released Davis after their loss to the New England Patriots. The move also comes after the Bears fired their offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday. While that move appeared imminent, Davis's move is a bit shocking, considering the circumstances.



After Davis signed a three-year, $30 million contract in the 2023 free agency, his time in the Windy City is over. As Meirov explained, “Davis will have earned nearly $20 million in Chicago for just 13 starts. He started two games this season before being benched and has since been a healthy scratch.



“He was expected to play this past Sunday against New England, but after being fully healthy all week, he reported a back injury on the morning of the game and was told to stay home. Chicago tried to trade him, but there were no takers.”

Bears releasing Nate Davis is the tip of the iceberg this season

The move is not one of the finer ones for general manager Ryan Poles. Although he's signed players like Keenan Allen, traded for DJ Moore, and drafted Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, the Davis signing will be remembered for all the wrong reasons. The fact that the Bears were willing to eat the remaining salary shows how much they wanted him gone.

This could be the end of a hectic few days for the Bears, or it could be the beginning. Firing Waldron, and cutting Davis despite his big salary shows that the franchise isn't playing around. Also, Davis could potentially find a home. He's currently on waivers due to Davis being released after the trade deadline. Any team claiming the guard would take on the remaining $3.9 million fully guaranteed portion of his salary.