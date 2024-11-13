With the Chicago Bears offense hitting a new low against the New England Patriots, the team decided to move on from offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Star receiver Keenan Allen's ideas for fixing the offense weren't as direct.

However, they were just as telling as to the state of Chicago's offensive attack. Allen's words came after the Bears' loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, via ESPN's Courtney Cronin. But they still ring true heading into Week 11.

“I don't think it's going to be an easy fix,” Allen said. “I can't tell you what's wrong right now.”

Chicago scored just nine points against the Cardinals. They followed it up with a measly three against the Patriots. The Bears haven't broken 15 points during their three-game losing streak. In turn, the team enters Week 11 ranked 30th in total offense, averaging 277.7 yards per game.

Keenan Allen was a high-profile trade addition with the Bears. However, he has yet to reach his full potential in Chicago. Injuries have held him out of a few games. But in the seven games he has played, Allen has caught 26 passes for 241 yards and two scores. Not as explosive as Bears fans were hoping for.

At 4-5, and playing in a deep NFC North, it's fair to wonder if Chicago is already eliminated from the playoffs. But developing Caleb Williams and the offense will be crucial for the remainder of the season, no matter the team's record.

The Bears took the first step, moving on from Waldron and instilling Thomas Brown as their new offensive coordinator. Maybe that's all Chicago needs and they'll be humming Week 11. But with how bad things have looked, those are high expectations.

Allen will have to wait and see how the transfer of power works. He is out of ideas when it comes to tangible changes. But it's clear some need to be made. Allen, like Williams and everyone rooting for the Bears, just wants to see the offense shine.