It has been a record-setting losing streak for the Chicago Bears, and head coach Matt Eberflus got verbally battered by Stephen A. Smith. And it looks like Eberflus — who the Bears fired Friday — has finally admitted the reality of the timeout debacle versus the Lions.

The Bears trailed 23-20 with the ball at the Lions’ 41-yard line and over 30 seconds left. Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams took a sack. The Bears had a timeout remaining, but Williams and the Bears used all of the remaining time as he chucked an incomplete pass down the field as time expired.

Eberflus pointed to a procedural error in the situation — meaning he should have proceeded to call a timeout — according to a post on X by Kevin Fishbain.

“Bears head coach Matt Eberflus’ Zoom is underway. Business as usual. He says “the operation wasn’t fast enough” on the final play. Acknowledged that calling a timeout right when Caleb Williams was sacked was an option. He and Thomas Brown watched the last drive together this AM.”

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus shamed for decision

Smith and others have piled on Ebeflus for the botching of the final minutes of Thursday’s game. It’s hard to imagine an NFL head coach failing to call a timeout in that situation, especially once the clock ticked below 20 seconds. With 20 seconds remaining, there’s usually time for a play and rushing the field goal team onto the field for a fourth-down kick, if necessary. That means he didn’t need to save the final timeout.

By the way, Eberflus still has the timeout in his pocket. He simply can’t use it anymore.

“Obviously disappointed in the finish,” Eberflus said. “Proud of the way the guys worked to get us in scoring position.”

Eberflus said the Bears had two options in the final 30 secons.

“We could hold our timeout and get the play off at 15-to-10 seconds, throw the ball in field goal range, call timeout, and kick the (game-tying field goal), Eberflus said. “The operation wasn’t fast enough and we didn’t do a good job executing there at the moment.

“Also we know the other option, we could have called the timeout with 30-to-28 seconds left. Then you have no timeouts, you throw the ball, same type of play, and then fast field goal. We went with the first option.”

Eberflus took the blame for the way things played out.

“All of those decisions are my decisions,” he said. “I take full accountability for them. We didn’t get it done. It’s unfortunate for the players and the fans.”